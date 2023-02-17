BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

