BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) versus Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -93.90% -34.64% -19.66% Andrea Electronics -11.00% N/A -19.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Andrea Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.91 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Andrea Electronics $1.66 million 1.23 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Andrea Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BlackSky Technology and Andrea Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.19%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackSky Technology beats Andrea Electronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Andrea Electronics

(Get Rating)

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment includes monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties. The Andrea DSP Microphone and Audio Software Products segment consists of Andrea Digital Super Directional Array microphone technology, Andrea Direction Finding and Tracking Array microphone technology, Andrea PureAudio noise filtering technology, and Andrea EchoStop, an acoustic echo cancellation technology. The company was founded by Frank A. D. Andrea Sr. in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.