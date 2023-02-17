Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,099 shares of company stock worth $1,177,138. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

