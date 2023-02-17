Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.52% of Boise Cascade worth $152,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,592,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 11.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 55.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

