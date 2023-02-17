Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Head to Head Review

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.30 -$69.22 million ($3.02) -0.24 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxed.

Boxed has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.03, suggesting that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and Capstone Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxed presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 212.22%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boxed beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

