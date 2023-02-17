Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 1,254.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,183 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BNL opened at $18.39 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.