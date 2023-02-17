Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Target Price at $738.80

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $738.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $713.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

