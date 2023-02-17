Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Target Price at $738.80

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $738.80.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th.
In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock stock opened at $713.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
