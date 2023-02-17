Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $139.50

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $138.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

