Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $303.00

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $269.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.46.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,678 shares of company stock worth $15,516,298. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

