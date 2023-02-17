Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $71.33

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.
PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $578,022. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE PFGC opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
