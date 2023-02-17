Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Target Price at $124.86

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

