Brokerages Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) PT at $71.85

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,873 shares of company stock worth $1,190,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

