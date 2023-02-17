Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avnet, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avnet in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Avnet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Avnet by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,846 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth $48,490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avnet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,737,000 after purchasing an additional 458,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 157.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 405,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.