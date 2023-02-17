Brokers Offer Predictions for Aflac Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aflac in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AFL. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. Aflac has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Aflac by 982.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

