Brokers Set Expectations for Chevron Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $14.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.32. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

