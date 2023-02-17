CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$37.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
