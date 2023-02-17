Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$52.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.85.

Several research firms have commented on CPX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

CPX opened at C$43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.86. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$37.83 and a 12 month high of C$51.90.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

