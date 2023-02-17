Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

CARA stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $558.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 610,395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 274,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after buying an additional 273,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

