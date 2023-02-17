Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $264.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $220.55 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.32.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

