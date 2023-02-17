CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

