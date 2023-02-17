Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $56.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Communities Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 220,298 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $62.90 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.