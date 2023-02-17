CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded CEVA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on CEVA to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.09 million, a PE ratio of -32.65, a PEG ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CEVA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEVA by 96.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 109.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in CEVA by 111.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

