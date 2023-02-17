CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.65, but opened at $36.23. CEVA shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 11,745 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. StockNews.com raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in CEVA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CEVA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CEVA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 429,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

