Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.24% of Chart Industries worth $151,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 52,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

GTLS opened at $133.08 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.68 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Chart Industries

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.87.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.