Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.81 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,344,000 after acquiring an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,914,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

