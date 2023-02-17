Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $148.80 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.13 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

