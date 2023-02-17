Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) & Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Financial Analysis

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chugai Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cosmos Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.65 billion 4.51 $2.87 billion $0.88 15.02 Cosmos Health $56.24 million 0.83 -$7.96 million N/A N/A

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Health.

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical 30.12% 28.94% 22.74% Cosmos Health -8.26% -121.65% -11.43%

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Cosmos Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. The company was founded on July 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

