Citigroup Increases IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $67.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $120.64.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

