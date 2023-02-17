Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NET. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $68.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -113.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,285 shares of company stock worth $23,325,026. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

