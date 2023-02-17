CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $218.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.45.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CME Group stock opened at $188.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in CME Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,490,000 after buying an additional 691,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CME Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,541,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.