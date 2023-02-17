CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $218.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.45.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

CME Group stock opened at $188.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in CME Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,490,000 after buying an additional 691,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CME Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,541,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

