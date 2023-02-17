CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.44.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after buying an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $115,134,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

