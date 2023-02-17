CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.44.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after buying an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $115,134,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.