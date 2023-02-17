Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $81.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

