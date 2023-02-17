Comparing GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) & Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Hologic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Hologic 22.17% 25.12% 13.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GE HealthCare Technologies and Hologic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hologic 0 8 7 0 2.47

Valuation and Earnings

Hologic has a consensus price target of $84.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Hologic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hologic is more favorable than GE HealthCare Technologies.

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Hologic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.76 $1.92 billion N/A N/A Hologic $4.86 billion 4.19 $1.30 billion $3.92 21.08

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hologic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Hologic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hologic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hologic beats GE HealthCare Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery. The Diagnostics segment consists of products used to aid in the screening and diagnosis of human diseases. The GYN Surgical segment involves the NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System, the MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System, and the Fluent Fluid Management System. The Skeletal Health segment covers the Horizon DXA and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm. The company was founded by S. David Ellenbogen and Jay A. Stein in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

