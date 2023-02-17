Comparing Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Immuneering shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Immuneering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immuneering has a beta of -1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 4 14 0 2.68 Immuneering 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Immuneering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $800.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.69%. Immuneering has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.52%. Given Immuneering’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immuneering is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Immuneering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 35.64% 22.87% 17.54% Immuneering -9,496.25% -34.59% -32.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Immuneering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $12.17 billion 6.61 $4.34 billion $38.24 19.26 Immuneering $2.08 million 54.98 -$33.54 million ($1.84) -2.35

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering. Immuneering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Immuneering on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988, and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Immuneering Corporation was a former subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

