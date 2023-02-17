Comparing LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 2 5 0 2.71 Argo Blockchain 1 7 0 0 1.88

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.47%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.13 -$33.83 million ($1.74) -14.72 Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 0.84 $42.31 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

