Comparing WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pegasystems and WeTrade Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 1 7 1 0 2.00 WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $56.30, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.21 billion 3.42 -$63.04 million ($5.10) -9.89 WeTrade Group $14.38 million 6.59 $5.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pegasystems and WeTrade Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WeTrade Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -33.73% -43.51% -8.00% WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pegasystems beats WeTrade Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About WeTrade Group

(Get Rating)

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

