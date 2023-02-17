Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 11,389 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $101.30 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

