Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

