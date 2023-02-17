Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Workiva worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

WK stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

