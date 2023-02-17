Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

