Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International Increases Dividend

NYSE EIX opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 156.09%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

