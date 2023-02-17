Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 195 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,124 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after buying an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at about $93,475,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at about $79,786,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $116.26 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

