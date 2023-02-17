Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 68,884 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,884 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.97.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $1,880,130. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

