Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78,153 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Wix.com worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

