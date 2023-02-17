Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,988 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vertiv worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $1,175,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

