Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,988 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vertiv worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $1,175,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertiv Price Performance
Vertiv stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vertiv Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertiv (VRT)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.