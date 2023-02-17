Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,733 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,006.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

