Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

