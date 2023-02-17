Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,541 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Canada Goose worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 63.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

