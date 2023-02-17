Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Upwork worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Upwork by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.81 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $26.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $197,446.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,033 shares of company stock worth $741,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

