Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Oceaneering International worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $161,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

About Oceaneering International

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

